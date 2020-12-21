Argument leads to shooting at Orlando Waffle House, police say

Orlando police are investigating after a person was shot following an argument.

This happened at the Waffle House on South Kirkman Road in Orlando.

"An altercation ensued in the parking lot resulting in one subject being shot in the chest," Orlando police told FOX 35 News.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Suspect shot in leg by deputy after running away during traffic stop

Investigators are still gathering information about a suspect.

This is an active investigation. Check back for details.

Advertisement

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.