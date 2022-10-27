Argument leads to deadly shooting in Orange County neighborhood, deputies say

One man is dead after an argument reportedly ended with one person shooting another in an Orange County neighborhood on Thursday.

This happened on Ponderosa Drive around 4 a.m.

According to Orange County deputies, during an altercation between a homeowner and another person, a gun was fired.

"The man who was shot was pronounced dead on scene," deputies said Thursday.

It's not known exactly what led up to the shooting or who fired the gun.

Crime scene tape is up around a mobile home in the neighborhood.

This is an active investigation.