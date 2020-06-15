Application portal for Orange County $1,000 stimulus checks reopens

Orange County has reopened the application portal for residents to apply for $1,000 stimulus checks on Monday.

The portal opened at 8 a.m. and 25,000 users will be allowed to access the website and submit their documentation.

This is the third time the portal has opened since the Orange CARES program started. The amount of documents needed to register has been cut down to make the application process faster.

More technical staff is working Monday to streamline the application process after many residents expressed aggravation trying to apply last week. Last Monday, which was the first day to apply, the portal stopped taking applications after just minutes. On Tuesday, the application portal closed after 90 minutes and 5,000 applications were received.

The Orange CARES program is making $36.5 million worth of one-time $1,000 payments available to eligible Orange County residents. They aim to get $1,000 in the hands of 30,000 people.

A file image taken on March 17, 2020 shows U.S. dollar banknotes in Washington D.C. (Photo credit: Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images)

Applicants are urged to have all their paperwork ready before trying to register.

If you cannot apply on Monday, Orange County says there will be more opportunities later.

To apply, visit ocfl.net/OrangeCARES.

