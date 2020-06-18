Apparent asphalt crack on I-4 near State Road 408 causes traffic delays

article

Crews are working to repair an apparent crack in the asphalt in the middle of Interstate 4 near State Road 408 on Thursday morning.

According to Dave Parks with the Florida Department of Transportation, crews were working on the I-4 Ultimate Project on Wednesday night and resurfaced the area of I-4 between the 408 and Anderson Street.

"This morning crews identified the need for additional work," he wrote.

Out of an abundance of caution for drivers, a double lane closure was in place to remove and replace additional asphalt. All lanes of I-4 reopened just after 11:00 a.m.

SKYFOX flew over the road and saw crews working on repairs around 8:30 a.m. which slowed drivers morning commute.