Apopka police searching for missing 15-year-old girl with autism

The Apopka Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 15-year-old Sade A. Subbs.

Sade was last seen on Jan. 10 in the area of Lake Jackson Circle in Apopka. Sade suffers from high functioning autism.

Sade is described as a black/Hispanic female, with long black, curly hair, brown eyes and wearing glasses.

She is approximately 5’05” and weighs about 180 pounds. Sade A. Subbs was last seen wearing a dark color T-shirt, jeans, white tennis shoes, a black purse, and a bright pink bag.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1771 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).