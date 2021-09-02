AP: Arizona man known as 'QAnon Shaman' to plead guilty in Capitol riot case

The Associated Press is reporting that an Arizona man known as the so-called ‘QAnon Shaman’ is expected to plead guilty on Sept. 3, months after he was spotted at the U.S. Capitol riot.

According to the report, Jacob Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, is facing felony charges of civil disorder and obstructing an official proceeding, as well as four alleged misdemeanors. The charge to which he intends to plead guilty hasn’t been publicly revealed.

Following Chansley's arrest, his mother, Martha Chansley, spoke with FOX 10, and during the interview, the woman called her son "a wonderful human being" and "a very patriotic young man."

"He loves this country," said Martha.

Chansley's lawyer, Albert Watkins, told the Associated Press on Sept. 2 that his client has repudiated the QAnon movement, and asked that there be no more references to his past affiliations with the movement.

In late January, Watkins said Chansley was previously "horrendously smitten" by Former President Donald Trump, but has since felt let down after Trump’s refusal to grant him and others who participated in the insurrection a pardon.

Chansley once asked for organic food while in jail

Jacob Chansley, also known as the so-called 'QAnon Shaman'

Chansley, who called himself ‘QAnon Shaman,’ was seen sporting face paint, no shirt, and a furry hat with horns during the riot.

Following his arrest, Chansley made headlines once again after he went days without eating, because organic food was not served as the Washington jail where he was housed.

According to court documents and exhibits obtained by FOX 10, Chansley made a written request for organic food on Jan. 27 due to him being a "shamanic practitioner."

"I only eat traditional food that has been made by God. This means no GMOs, herbicides, pesticides or artificial preservatives or artificial colors," read a portion of an inmate request slip that was included in court documents. Chansley noted in the same request slip that he has not eaten anything since the morning of Jan. 25.

"Going without food is stressful due to the way it affects my seratonin levels," read another portion of the request slip. "I don't mind fasting for a few days, but five days is the longest I have ever gone without food."

Chansley noted in the request slip that he wants canned organic vegetables, canned wild-caught tuna, or organic canned soup.

Chansley's requests for organic food were denied by officials with the District of Columbia Department of Corrections, noting that he did not identify his faith or belief upon entering a DC DOC institution, and that the department's Religious Services was "unable to find any religious merit pertaining to organic food or diet under Shamanism Practitioner."

A judge later ordered that organic food be provided to Chansley.

