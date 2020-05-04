Antibody testing at Volusia County Fairgrounds begins on Monday

article

Antibody tests are arriving in Central Florida.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Sunday that Florida has received a shipment of 200,000 tests and will work to distribute these to state hospitals and testing sites.

Antibody tests help identify those who have been previously exposed to coronavirus. If you have been exposed, your body will have produced antibodies, giving you protective immunity. These antibodies can be transferred to coronavirus patients in life-threatening situations through blood transfusions, possibly helping them recover.

Starting Monday in Volusia County, people can undergo antibody testing at the Volusia County Fairgrounds.

The hours for testing at this location are:

Monday: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

