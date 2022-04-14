Anthony Todt: Jury deliberations underway in Florida murder trial

The jury is deliberating the fate of a man charged with murdering his family at their home in Celebration.

On Thursday, closing arguments began in the murder trial for Anthony Todt. Both the prosecution and defense rested their cases on Wednesday.

Todt, who has pleaded not guilty, testified in his own defense and claims his wife was responsible for the deaths of their kids, not him.

"I came home and my kids were dead," said Todt, crying. "Most horrible day of my life."

"She had blood on her shirt and after I said a few uncolored words to her, I then discovered the kids, I went into their rooms and found them dead," he said.

He insinuated there was something in the dessert she made for the kids, which he didn't eat.

"When I found out what happened I puked, I cried."

Earlier this week, the jury was shown a recorded interview between Todt and deputies where he tells them he and his wife had a so-called "apocalyptic death pact" after watching videos about the world coming to an end.

