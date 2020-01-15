Animals expected to be removed from DeLand pet sanctuary because of unsuitable conditions, deputies said

article

Several animals are expected to be removed from a pet sanctuary in DeLand on Wednesday because of unsuitable conditions, deputies said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that a search warrant was issued on Monday for Journey’s End on Mercers Fernery Road in DeLand. The decision came after a report from veterinarian Dr. Rachel Barton. They said that she inspected the pet sanctuary and determined that the operations there were not suited for the proportion of animals and the level of care they require.

Then on Wednesday, deputies said that the warrant was executed and that animals that require immediate medical care will be removed from the property.

Many of the animals at the sanctuary are said to be highly adoptable. The county said that they want to ensure that the animals there receive the necessary care they need while improving their quality of life.

“Our concern is and always will be for the welfare of animals,” said Adam Leath, the county’s director of animal services. “It’s all about ensuring the quality of care for the animals.”

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office confirmed that any animals removed from the sanctuary will be taken to undisclosed locations for the provision of acute veterinary care.

The Volusia County Animal Services, the County Attorney’s Office and the Volusia County Animal Control Advisory Board have reportedly been working for months with Journey’s End to come up with a plan to bring the facility up to acceptable standards.

