'Ambush in waiting': 1 man injured in shooting involving Volusia County deputy

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is expected to release body cam video showing a shooting involving a deputy. This is the second deputy-involved shooting in the county in less than 2 weeks.

The incident happened Thursday at a residence on Tanglewood Road.

"The subject was wounded but is expected to survive," the Sheriff's Office tweeted.

No deputies were injured.

The deputy had responded to a domestic violence call at the home when Sheriff Mike Chitwood says his deputy was ambushed.

That's when the deputy returned fire, wounding the man who crawled into a boat shed. That's where the sheriff says the suspect had a stash of weapons. The sheriff tweeted out photos of the weapons and ammo.

"Thankful that our deputies are going home safe and proud of the way they handled themselves out here," — Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Chitwood says this could've been a lot worse if it wasn't for the deputy's training.

Sheriff Chitwood continued, "Tonight was a perfect example of an ambush in waiting. Thanks to the training and experience of these deputies, they kept themselves and each other alive and rendered aid to a man who could have killed them."

This shooting comes just one week after the agency's deputies were involved in what they described as a shootout with two juveniles – a 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.

That hours-long standoff ended with the girl being injured and the boy surrendering to deputies. Sheriff Chitwood said deputies exercised extreme caution and restraint after being targeted multiple times by gunfire.

