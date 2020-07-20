Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old in Pasco County

article

A statewide alert has been issued for 9-year-old Michael Morris, who was last seen in Holiday, Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the Amber Alert early Monday morning, saying Morris was last seen in the 4000 block of Sail Drive on Sunday.

Officials said Michael was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and white shorts. He has an abrasion on his chin. He is 4'11 feet tall, weighs 95 pounds, has blonde hair and green eyes.

According to FDLE, Michael may be "noncommunicative."

It's believed the child could be traveling with a man named Haralampos Savopoulos in a 2011 white Nissan Versa with the Florida tag number, PCWH01.

FDLE officials describe Savopoulos as a 50-year-old white man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'9 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Officials did not provide any additional information, including the relationship between Savopoulos and the child.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102 or dial 911. Law enforcement officials say if you see them, do not approach.