AMBER Alert issued for possible 16-year-old girl in Orange County

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of kidnapping a teenage girl.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert for the girl, who is said to be approximately 16 years old.

She was seen in surveillance video from an Orlando-area gas station.

On Friday afternoon, Orange County deputies posted a video on Twitter taken at a gas station near Goldenrod Road.

In the video, you see a man walk into frame, followed by the teen in a red T-shirt.

Investigators say the suspect's vehicle has been identified as a 2004 silver Toyota RAV4 with a spare tire attached to the back.

They say the vehicle has the Florida tag 504-RXA.

If you see this SUV, you're asked to call 911 immediately.