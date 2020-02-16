Amber Alert issued for mother, two daughters missing for over a week

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a family who have been missing for over a week.

Police say 26-year-old Amarah J. Banks and her two daughters, 5-year-old Zaniya R. Ivery and 4-year-old Camaria Banks, have been missing since Saturday, Feb. 8. They were last seen in the area of North Sherman Blvd and West Green Tree Road around 1:00 a.m.

Amarah is described as a black female, 5-feet tall and weighing around 130 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Zaniya is described as a black female, 2-feet 5-inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. She has brown eyes and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, and a long sleeve shirt with picture of male sibling's face on it.

Camaria is a black female, 2-feet 5-inches tall weighing around 50 lbs. She has brown eyes and long braided black hair. Police say she was last seen wearing a blue coat with stars, a Lion King shirt, and white pants.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call authorities.