Amber Alert issued for Miami baby, missing since January

article

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued an Amber Alert for a missing baby out of South Florida.

Andrew Caballeiro was reported missing in January when he was just one week old. He was last seen in the area of the 21900 block of Southwest 187th Avenue in Miami, Florida.

The accused abductor, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro, has been found deceased, but the child is still missing.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Andrew Caballeiro, please contact FDLE or the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-2400, or 911.