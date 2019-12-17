Amber Alert issued for girl, 16, dragged into car

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 16-year-old girl who was grabbed by two men and dragged into a car in the Melrose section of the Bronx.

Karol Sanchez and her mother were walking in front of 745 Eagle Avenue at around 11:20 p.m. Monday when a beige-colored, four-door sedan pulled up near them. Two men got out of the vehicle, grabbed her and pushed her 36-year-old mother to the ground.

Sanchez was dragged into the vehicle with two other men inside.

Police believe she is in imminent danger.

The car took off eastbound on East 156th Street and southbound on Eagle Avenue.

Sanchez is described by police as Hispanic, approximately 5'5" tall and weighing 150 lbs. She has short black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark blue short jacket, white sweater, blue jeans and black sneaker.

The individuals wanted for questioning are described as four adult males, in their 20s, with dark complexions and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident or identities of the men should call 911.

The public can also submit tips to the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Also, tips can be submitted on the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

Tips can also be called into 855-NYS-AMBER.