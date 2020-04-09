Amber Alert issued for abducted toddler after mother stabbed, police say

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old from North Carolina after police say he was abducted after his mother was stabbed.

According to the Durham Police Department, Jeremy Rivas-Munoz was taken by 22-year-old Emerson Melendez Rivas. They say Rivas allegedly stabbed Jeremy’s 24-year-old mother on Myra Street and then left with their child.

Police say Rivas may be driving a blue Toyota Corolla. He's described as a Hispanic male, 5-feet-10 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

Jeremy is a 2-year-old Hispanic male, approximately 2 feet-10 inches tall, weighing 35 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing light blue shirt and black shorts.

If you have any information or see Rivas or little Jeremy, please call 911.