Amber Alert issued for 3 abducted Georgia children

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has activated an Amber Alert, Georgia's Levi's call, for three missing children out of Camden County.

The children, 5-year-old Autumn Gentry, 6-year-old Meadow Gentry, and 3-year-old Kole Gentry, were reportedly abducted by their father around noon Wednesday in St. Mary's, according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

Meadow Gentry, Autumn Gentry, and Kole Gentry (Source: Georgia State Patrol).

Authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for a black 2019 Toyota Tundra with tag #RTQ7135. It could have a 2019 Coleman camper attached to it.

Georgia State Patrol says it’s being driven by Marshall Gentry, and that he is heavily armed and known to be suicidal.

Marshall Gentry (Source: Georgia State Patrol).

If you see them or know their location, you should call 911 or Camden County Chief Deputy Chuck Byerly at 912-510-5100.