Amber Alert issued for 2 Florida children

article

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for two children from Broward County.

Lei'Loni McLendon, 4-months-old, and Devante McLendon Jr., 1, were last seen in the area of the 1300 block of NW 5th Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.

Authorities believe they may be with 23-year-old Devante McLendon Sr. The trio could be traveling in a 2020 white Chevrolet Silverado with the Florida tag number KCUQ09.

McLendon Sr. is described as 6-feet tall and weighing around 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If located, authorities say do not approach and instead, call 911 immediately.