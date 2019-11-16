Amber Alert issued for 2 Florida children
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for two children from Broward County.
Lei'Loni McLendon, 4-months-old, and Devante McLendon Jr., 1, were last seen in the area of the 1300 block of NW 5th Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.
Authorities believe they may be with 23-year-old Devante McLendon Sr. The trio could be traveling in a 2020 white Chevrolet Silverado with the Florida tag number KCUQ09.
McLendon Sr. is described as 6-feet tall and weighing around 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
If located, authorities say do not approach and instead, call 911 immediately.