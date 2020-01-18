Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Austin girl believed to be in grave danger

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl from Austin.

The Austin Police Department says they are searching for Avery Claire Reynolds.

Police are also looking for 43-year-old Kassia Sofia Vaughn in connection to the girl's abduction. The suspect is driving a black 2005 Mazda Tribute S with a Texas license plate number of DTM3557 with front end damage and a Texas Tech University emblem on rear left by LP. Vaughn was last heard from in Austin.

Law enforcement believes Avery is in grave danger. Anyone with information regarding this abduction is urged to contact police.