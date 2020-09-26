AMBER Alert issued for 11-year-old girl out of Orange County

article

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert for a missing girl out of Orange County.

Investigators say Mackenzie Vega, 11, was last seen in the area of West Kelly Park Road in Apopka.

Officials say she may be with a man named Keith Green, 26.

Together, they could be traveling in a 2017, silver or tan Hyundai Elantra with the tag MVD3055.

Anyone who may know where the young girl is is asked to call 911.