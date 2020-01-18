Amber Alert cancelled for abducted 2-month-old Georgia boy

An Amber Alert and Levi's Call for a Georgia infant who was abducted Saturday morning has been cancelled.

Police need your help finding 2-month-old Draco Leigh Mayes. (Americus Police Department)

The Americus Police Department reports that 2-month-on Draco Leigh Mayes was abducted from a home on the 100 block of Carter Street in Americus, Georgia around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officials describe Draco as wearing a dark grey onesie with long sleeves. The outfit has "Happy" written on the front with starts.

Police have identified the suspect in the abduction as 23-year-old Everett Demonte Mayes Jr. He's described as being around 5-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of 165 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair, and a full beard.

Everett Mayes was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, white shoes.

While officials have confirmed that the calls were canceled, they have not yet released information on the status of either little Draco or Everett Mayes.

The suspect and infant were believed to be traveling in a red 2013 Toyota Camry with Texas tag KND3508. The car has black velocity rims, a dent in the back driver side, and its rear driver light out.