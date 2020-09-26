AMBER Alert canceled: 11-year-old girl out of Orange County found safe

article

(UPDATE) Late Saturday, The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a release canceling the AMBER Alert for Mackenzie Vega, 11. In the release, it said: "The case has been resolved. The child was found safe. If you would like further information, please call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 1-866-858-7233."

Officials did not elaborate on circumstances in the case.

(PREVIOUS INFORMATION) The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert for a missing girl out of Orange County.

Investigators say Mackenzie Vega, 11, was last seen in the area of West Kelly Park Road in Apopka.

Officials say she may be with a man named Keith Green, 26.

Together, they could be traveling in a 2017, silver or tan Hyundai Elantra with Texas tag MVD3055.

Anyone who may know where the young girl is is asked to call 911.