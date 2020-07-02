Altamonte Springs police searching for missing and endangered 80-year-old man

article

The Altamonte Springs Police Department is searching for 80-year-old Winston Dunlop.

Police say on Thursday they responded to AdventHealth of Altamonte Springs after Dunlop was reported missing. He was reportedly last seen around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

"Dunlop may have a diminished mental capacity and is considered endangered," police said.

Dunlop is a white male, 5’08 and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hat on which read “NYPD”, dark blue pants and a blue sweatshirt which reads "NIKE."

Police say if you see him, remain social distant and call 911.