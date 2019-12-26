‘All is not lost in this world’: Garbage man leaves gift for toddler who waives at him every trash day

A garbage man in Texas left a Christmas gift on the doorstep of the home of a 2-year-old boy who waives at him every trash day.

The boy’s father, Saul Luera, said in a heartwarming Christmas Eve post on Facebook that his son “loves big trucks” of all kinds.



“Every morning on trash day he gets up and goes outside to see the garbage truck and waves at the garbage man,” Luera explained.

“And today out of no where this kind man left him a present.”

Luera, who works as a sergeant for Missouri City Police Department, thanked the driver for his generosity and said it shows that “all is not lost in this world.”

“In my profession I don’t see a lot of acts of kindness like this,” Luera added. “But I want to wish this man and his family a Merry Christmas.”



This story was reported from Los Angeles.

