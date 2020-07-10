All clear given after suspicious package found at Orlando 7-Eleven

article

The Orlando Police Department has given the all clear after investigating what they called a suspicious package that was found at a 7-Eleven convenience store on South Orange Blossom Trail.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Orange Blossom Trail and eastbound and westbound lanes of Gore Street were shut down but have reopened.

A witness told FOX 35 News there were police vehicles in the area early Friday morning when the suspected device was discovered. That witness said several businesses in the area were evacuated as police investigate.

A bomb squad was called to the scene. No other details have been released.