Alachua County sheriff, elections officials investigate emails as potential voter suppression

article

In Alachua County, there's a suspicious email making the rounds, allegedly telling people who to vote for or else.

Alachua County elections officials say a few dozen voters received the email Tuesday morning.

Its subject line says "Vote Trump or Else!" and claims to be from the Proud Boys, a white supremacist group that rose to national notoriety after the first presidential debate.

Election and law enforcement officials are not sure if the email is actually from the Proud Boys. The email targets Democrats, reading "You will vote for Trump on Election Day or we will come after you. Change your party affiliation to Republican."

"It’s something that we take very seriously," said Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Spokesman T.J. Pyche.

The supervisor of elections in Alachua County is concerned about possible voter suppression. The office is now working with the Alachua County Sheriff's Office, state officials, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security to investigate who sent the emails.

Advertisement

"We want to provide everybody with a safe voting experience, and when people are receiving messages like this, regardless of the source, it runs counter to us being able to provide that," Pyche said.

The woman who received the email didn't want to speak on camera but told FOX 35 she was confused and worried at first before chalking it up to most likely being someone posing as the Proud Boys. That's something officials are looking into.

"We want people to have a positive and safe experience wherever they are, free of harassment, wherever they are."

FOX 35 reached out to the Proud Boys, but as of publishing this article have not heard back.