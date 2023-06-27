Airline launches new Orlando route to vibrant hotspot — and it's cheaper than dinner for 2

article

Breeze Airways is offering a new, nonstop flight out of Orlando – and it'll cost you less than a meal for two.

For as low as $39, the airline announced Tuesday it's now flying to New Orleans, Louisiana. Low fares are offered for one-way tickets and must be purchased by July 3. The route starts September 22, with service on Mondays and Fridays.

This route is the 10th nonstop route Breezeway Airways offers from MCO. Check out some more:

Akron-Canton, OH

Charleston, SC

Charleston, WV

Huntsville, AL

Orange County-Santa Ana, CA

Portland, ME

Providence, RI

Tulsa, OK

Provo-Salt Lake City, UT

Bentonville-Fayetteville, AR

Along with lower fares, Breeze offers other perks like no charge cancelation up to 15 minutes before flight, free family seating and more. Visit their website to learn more about Breeze Airways or to book flights.