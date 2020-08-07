Air India flight skids off runway, splits in 2 while landing in southern India, dozens reported hospitalized

article

Dozens of people were rushed to the hospital after an Air India Express flight with 190 people on board skidded off a runway and split in two while landing Friday in heavy rain in southern India, Fox News has learned.

A lawmaker said both pilots were dead but investigators on the scene would not confirm those details.

Rajiv Jain, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Ministry, said that despite the Boeing 737 aircraft breaking apart, there was no fire reported.

The plane was landing in Kozhikode, in southern India, from Dubai when the incident unfolded.

"There are 174 passengers, 10 infants, 2 pilots & 5 cabin crew onboard the aircraft. As per initial reports, rescue operations are on & passengers are being taken to hospital," Jain said, according to reports by India TV News.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement that the plane was landing on Runway 10 at the Kozhikode airport and continued running to the end of the runway before it fell down into a 30-feet valley and broke apart.

The airport was described as a tabletop airport, where the runways are located on hilltops, creating the optical illusion of being at the same level as the plains below when a pilot comes in for landing, The Indian Express reported.

Kerala also has been facing an onslaught of heavy rain and thunderstorms in recent days due to monsoons and officials believe low visibility may have contributed to the crash.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to aid officials in rescue efforts and 24 ambulances were dispatched to the site, according to local reports.

"Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala. Have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations," Shah tweeted.

