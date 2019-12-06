Active shooter at Naval Air Station Pensacola killed, at least 2 others dead

article

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that an active shooter at the Naval Air Station Pensacola has been killed. At least 2 others are reported dead.

According to the Associated Press, at least 10 people were reportedly taken to area hospitals.

Jason Bortz, spokesman for NAS Pensacola, confirmed that an active shooter was reported sometime around 7:00 a.m. Friday.

"There’s an active shooter on base in Pensacola I can literally hear the gun shoots," tweeted Twitter user @kinglanikaa.

TexasRose on Twitter wrote: "My daughter just called from Pensacola, FL.. there’s an active shooter at the military base, NAS.. she says her neighborhood is flooded with law enforcement and she can hear shots fired... she’s home alone with our grandchildren..Please pray for all involved!!!

NAS Pensacola said on Facebook that both gates were secured due to the reports.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted: "We are actively monitoring the shooting that occurred this morning at Naval Air Station Pensacola. We are receiving updates from

@fdlepio Commissioner Swearingen and offering our full support to law enforcement."

This is a developing story. Check back for details.