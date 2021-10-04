'Active scene': Police urge residents to avoid area in Daytona Beach

Those in Daytona Beach are urged by police to avoid an area where an active law enforcement investigation is ongoing.

The Daytona Beach Police Department is telling people to avoid the area of Piccadilly Drive and Jimmy Ann Drive.

"We are currently working an active scene in this area," they warned.

This update came from law enforcement at 1:36 a.m. on Monday.

FOX 35 has contacted multiple police units and officials for more information on what they are investigating and why this specific area is blocked off.

Meanwhile, police said that a school in the area, Westside Elementary School, will not open on Monday until law enforcement clears the area.

