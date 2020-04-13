Accused police impersonator back in jail, police say he failed to register as a sex offender

article

An Orange County man, accused of impersonating a police officer is back in jail again.

Jeremy Dewitte, 40, was accused of pulling cars over while doing funeral processions back in the fall of 2019. Dewitte has a total of five other charges of impersonating a police officer in both Orange and Osceola counties.

Dewitte was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender, authorities said. He is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning.