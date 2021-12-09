Accused 'Peeping Tom' arrested in Orlando's Baldwin Park

Orlando Police said a man was caught peeping into a young mother’s bedroom window in Baldwin Park twice while she was breastfeeding her 3-month-old baby.

Jason Michalko, 30, is charged with video voyeurism and prowling.

"I feel a little uncomfortable. I’m glad the people were able to find him," said Cassandra Gay, who lives nearby.

Maria Alejandra has an infant around the same age as the victim’s baby.

"I am breastfeeding my 4-month-old baby and that’s horrible. It could happen to me," Alejandra said.

The victim told investigators on Dec. 3 she was home with her kids around 7:30 p.m. when she heard a tapping and creaking sound on her window. She said she texted her husband to tell him she felt like she was being watched.

According to police when her husband got home a half-hour later, he saw a heavy set white male kneeling behind the bushes and next to his bedroom window looking inside. That man took off, police responded but could find the suspect investigators say. The victim told investigators her apartment was locked, the blinds down, but there was a small crack in the blinds that if someone was close enough on the Cady Way Trail side of the unit, they could see inside.

Officers noted that a short time later the victim’s husband walked back around to their rear window and found the man there again wearing different clothes. He told police he chased the suspect down the Cady Way trial, but lost track of him when he ran through a neighboring apartment complex.

"It’s creepy. Our breasts are the way we provide the food for our babies," Alejandra said.

According to the police report, the suspect’s husband reported the incident to their apartment complex manager who suggested looking at their Instagram page to see if recognized any of their followers as the suspect. Police say the husband pointed out Michalko, police then provided a photo line-up where he identified him again.

Records show he lives less than a mile from the scene of the alleged crime. Police arrested Michalko Dec. 8, but he has since bonded out of jail.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.