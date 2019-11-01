A new roundabout may be coming to Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Another roundabout is being proposed in Central Florida, this one on a busy stretch of road in Winter Park.
The Florida Department of Transportation conducted a road safety study on Orange Avenue, near the Clay Street intersection. The study recommending that lane reduction and a roundabout where multiple roads intersect be implemented.
The project is expected to cost $1.9 million.
The design phase is expected to begin next year. No word on when the project should be complete.