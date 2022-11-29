9-year-old Florida boy still missing after falling into Polk County lake, hitting boat propeller

A dive team is continuing to search for a child who fell overboard into a lake in Polk County on Saturday afternoon.

The 9-year-old boy was reportedly with his two brothers on their father's pontoon when he fell into Lake Annie. His father says the boy hit a boat propeller after he fell. The father immediately jumped into the water to look for his son, while one of the boy's brothers called 911.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd called the incident an "unimaginable nightmare" for the 9-year-old's family.

"We are using extensive resources to find him. We're working in a large lake with depths up to about 16-feet, with poor visibility, but we've been out there 24-hours a day, and will continue to be there until we find him."

Officials say he was not wearing a life-jacket when he fell in. Authorities continue to search for the boy.