71-year-old man, 2 kids killed in DUI crash in Ocala

Florida authorities say a man and his two granddaughters were struck and killed by an intoxicated driver while driving home from an elementary school.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports 48-year-old Stephen Lynn was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol and charged with three counts of DUI manslaughter after Thursday’s accident.

Investigators say Lynn was intoxicated when his pickup truck slammed into an SUV driven by 71-year-old Emilio Nunez.

Nunez died at the scene. Also killed were his granddaughters, 9-year-old Nevaeh Nunez and 7-year-old Katalaya Nunez.

Lynn has a suspended license. He’d previously been charged with driving with a suspended license at least three other times. He was being held in Marion County Jail on Friday.

It was the sixth time Lynn had been arrested in Marion County since 1997. Jail records didn’t list a lawyer for Lynn.