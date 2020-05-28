70-percent chance of rain forecast for Saturday's second launch attempt

article

SpaceX will try again on Saturday to launch its Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts aboard after Wednesday's attempt was scrubbed due to weather.

But the forecast for Saturday isn't looking much better.

There is currently a 70-percent chance for rain on Saturday with liftoff set for 3:22 p.m.

If the launch is scrubbed once again, the next backup date is on Sunday when there is a 50-percent chance for rain.

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken were set to blast off on Wednesday for the International Space Station, ushering in a new era in commercial spaceflight and putting NASA back in the business of launching astronauts from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade.

With just 16 minutes left on the countdown clock, the launch was called off due to unfavorable weather conditions.

"No launch for today -- safety for our crew members @Astro--Doug and @AstroBehnken is our top priority," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted, using a lightning emoji.

