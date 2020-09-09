7-year-old sisters start cookie business in Central Florida during COVID-19 pandemic

7-year-old twin sisters Zoe and Zarya Spires of Brevard County started a cookie business with their dad during the pandemic. It's called the 'Ladybugz Cookie Company.'

They started the business during the pandemic with their dad, Zachary Spires. He also owns a business making sweet treats, like candy apples and popcorn.

“I wanted them to understand how they can impact the world themselves,” Zach said. “Also, ownership. When you have ownership of something it gets you establishing those values early and building the character around what it means to work hard.”

Before starting his business, Zach was an Orlando police officer for 20 years. He retired shortly after the girls were born because he had to raise them on his own, as his wife, the girls’ mother, passed away.

“We just had our fourth wedding anniversary,” he said. “Two weeks after that, we had our kids and unfortunately a few weeks after that she passed away.”

Zach wanted to get the girls in on the family business to teach them valuable math, science, and business skills. He said it has also given them a way to spend time together during the pandemic.

Zach explained that is what their mother would have wanted too. The name of their business, “Ladybugz,” is actually a tribute to her.

“Monica referred to them as her little ladybugs when she was carrying them and I said, ‘You know, that would be a pretty neat name to put inside of a little business for them,’” he said. “I think she would probably like that. Looking down on us. I think she would like that.”

Zoe and Zarya said every time they see a ladybug, it is a good luck charm.

