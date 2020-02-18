6-year-old Faye Swetlik died from asphyxiation, SC officials say

article

Officials held a press conference on Tuesday announcing the findings from the tragic death of six-year-old Faye Swetlik from South Carolina.

Swetlik went missing around 3:45 p.m . on Monday, Feb. 10 in Cayce. During the press conference, Cayce Director of Public Byron Snellgrove describes her mother frantically calling friends and gathering neighbors to search for her daughter. Unable to located her, Swetlik's mom placed a call to 911 around 5 p.m. The area was swarmed by more than 50 law enforcement officers for the rest of the night as they canvassed the area.

Snellgrove said that despite rain on Tuesday that made their search difficult, they searched every pool, creek, culvert, manhole trashcan, shed, play structure, woods and anywhere else that a young girl could be.

As the search entered day three on Wednesday, law enforcement numbers grew to nearly 100. A State Law Enforcement Divisiton helicopter was brought in as well as numerous K9 teams.

Her body was discovered three days later in a wooded area. Officials say she had not been there for long. The cause of death has been ruled asphyxiation.

The autopsy report for the man linked to Swetlik's death, 30-year-old Coty Taylor, has not yet been released. Taylor's body was discovered inside his home shortly after investigators found Swetlik.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety said Taylor was "not a relative and not a friend" of the family.

The autopsy on Swetlik was performed on Saturday, however, out of respect to the family, officials wanted to wait until Tuesday to release the results.

A memorial is expected to be held for Swetlik on Friday at 7 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce.

"For the entire Caycee community the loss of Faye Marie Swetlik will never leave our hearts or our minds, but hopefully we can begin to process this horrific crime and grieve the loss of this precious life," Snellgrove said.

