6 children rescued from special needs home fire in St. Cloud

Six children, believed to have special needs, were safely rescued from their St. Cloud home early Saturday morning after a fire broke out.

The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to two structure fires around 2:00 a.m. The fires were at a special needs home for children and a single family home, located at 900 Alabama Ave. and 811 Georgia Ave.

"All residents were safely evacuated from both structures," the St. Cloud Police Department said.

The children were taken to St. Cloud Regional Medical Center for observation.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The State Fire Marshall's office is investigating.