50-50 chance of good weather for Saturday's historic SpaceX launch

SpaceX and NASA are getting ready to try to make history again.

Preparations are underway for the Crew Dragon to blast off from Cape Canaveral with two astronauts aboard, but it all depends on the weather.

Wednesday's original launch was scrubbed due to unfavorable weather conditions with just 16 minutes left before liftoff.

Officials are now aiming for Saturday at 3:22 p.m. EDT from Florida's Kennedy Space Center.

The 45th Space Wing says there is a 50-percent chance of favorable weather conditions for the launch. If it gets scrubbed again, the next launch window will open on Sunday.

An estimated 150,000 people were on the Space Coast for Wednesday's launch. Some of them are sticking around, unable to pass up the once in a lifetime chance to witness history.

Advertisement

Brevard County is expecting a second economic boost that it so desperately needs after the pandemic wiped out business these last months.

On Friday morning, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine and other experts are expected to discuss the plans for Saturday's launch. The weather and the safety of the two astronauts on board are of course on everyone’s mind.

FOX 35 News will be bringing you LIVE coverage of the launch starting at 7 a.m. Saturday and then again at noon leading up to the liftoff.