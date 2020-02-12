4Rivers to open newest restaurant at ONE DAYTONA this week

article

4Rivers Smokehouse is coming to Daytona Beach -- just in time for race day!

The award-winning BBQ restaurant is opening their highly anticipated new location at ONE DAYTONA, located directly across from Daytona International Speedway. Doors open on Thursday, Feb. 13.

The 6,500 square-foot restaurant will have enough seating to accommodate 280 guests. It will also offer full-service catering/delivery and a bar that serves beer, wine, spirits, signature cocktails and 4R Loaded Milkshakes!

There will be special menu for those who choose to pull up a chair at the bar with items like BBQ Nachos, Egg Rolls, Quesadillas and Loaded BBQ Fries.

In addition to the new mouth-watering items, the ONE DAYTONA location will serve up their signature 18-hour smoked Signature Angus Brisket, Pulled Pork and Burnt Ends. Popular Homestyle Sides such as Baked Cheese Grits, Smokehouse Corn and Smoked Jalapeños will also be available.

For non-meat eaters, you'll be able to indulge in the Beyond Burnt Ends, a 100 percent plant-based dish that was launched in late-2019 and has received rave reviews from vegetarians, vegans and carnivores alike.

The opening comes just days before thousands of race fans will descend on the area for the Daytona 500.

“The overwhelming outcry of support from 4 Rivers fans that rallied to bring a Smokehouse to Daytona Beach has been truly humbling. Our Barbecue Ministry couldn’t be prouder to open our biggest Smokehouse yet with our friends at ONE DAYTONA,” said John Rivers, 4R Restaurant Group Founder/CEO. “In addition to serving the wonderful Daytona locals, it’s incredibly exciting to open during DAYTONA Speedweeks and have the opportunity to serve thousands of race fans from across the country that will be in town.”

4Rivers has become popular in the Central Florida community with a reputation for serving up some of the South's best BBQ. The ONE DAYTONA location will be the 14th for 4Rivers.









