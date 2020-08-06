$46 million Veteran’s Memorial Bridge opens in Daytona Beach with procession to honor fallen military

A new Veteran’s Memorial Bridge is opening on Thursday morning in Daytona Beach.

The $46 million project was supposed to be complete in 2018 but was delayed due to weather and other factors.

Crews are planning a vehicle procession on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. over the new bridge.

The bridge will honor fallen veterans. It's a two-lane bridge with handicap accessibility, 8-foot sidewalks, fishing piers on both sides of the Halifax River, and plaques at 28 spots along the bridge commemorating conflicts in America's military history.

Engineers describe the design as a concrete arch bridge based on the style of bridges built in the 1920s. It will be more than 65 feet tall in some points, eliminating the need for a draw bridge at the crossing of the river.

