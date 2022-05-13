3 tips to save money on pool maintenance

article

Sitting pool side at home can be pretty relaxing, but the cost of maintaining your mini oasis can get pretty expensive. For this edition of our Summer Savings series, we talked to experts to make sure you're not wasting money.

To make sure your backyard oasis isn’t draining your wallet there a few quick things you can do.

Allow your pool pump to run: It can be tempting to cut it off more often to save money, but get ready to write a check for other reasons.

"Average pool should run 6 - 8 hours a day. Ideal, so it turns over water 2 - 3 times a day for safety reasons. Don't want to cut it back more than that. Once the pool turns green or you have filtration issues, it's going to cost you more money to fix it," said Steigele.

Reps with Orlando based pool company All Pool Service say getting your pool back blue could cost a few hundred dollars - to over $1,000. It depends on the size and condition. Money you don't want to spend if you don't have to.

Don't buy chlorine in bulk

Although the pool noodles might be discounted in bulk - stocking up on things like chlorine could sink your wallet. Experts suggest buying what you need because chlorine doesn't have an extremely long shelf life. It could start to break down as soon as a few weeks after purchase depending on how it's stored.

Limit water evaporation

Keep your pool and wallet full by limiting water evaporation. That may mean turning off those cool water features and lowering the water temperature.

"Most evaporation when there is a significant difference between the water and the air temperature," said Steigele.

Steigele suggests the highest temperature setting should be around 85 degrees. Any higher and you could be wasting money. He says to budget at least 30 – 50 a month on pool chemicals…depending on the size of your pool.