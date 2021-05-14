Terror on the train: Man randomly slashes people in subway

Three men were slashed within a span of 12 minutes aboard a southbound number 4 subway train in Manhattan, according to the NYPD.

The suspect made his way through the train, randomly attacking the victims. Police said there was a second man with him but did not attack any of the victims.

The first attack took place at about 4:25 a.m. A 44-year-old man was slashed in the face near the Union Square station. A few minutes later, a 40-year-old man was slashed in the face and a 41-year-old man was punched. The victims got off at Astor Place and were taken to Bellevue Hospital.

At 4:37 a.m., a 44-year-old man was slashed in the back of the head at the Brooklyn Bridge station. The man was also robbed. EMS took him to Bellevue Hospital.

"These were five very serious armed robbery and slashing incidents at stations on the same line," NYC Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg. "All seemingly could have been prevented by a uniformed presence on each of these platforms."

The suspects are described as black males in their 20s. They were wearing all black. One of the men had dreadlocks.

"The responsibility for these vicious attacks does not fall on an already strapped police department – it falls on City Hall and the individuals who are taking advantage of the mayor’s negligence on the issue. If he needed a wake-up call, this is it. Enough is enough. The mayor is risking New York’s recovery every time he lets these incidents go by without meaningful action," said Feinberg.

The incidents are the latest in a string of violent crimes aboard the subway system just as the MTA readies to restore full service for the first time since April 30, 2020.

The city says it's assigning 500 more police officers to tackle subway crime, but the transit officials have been urging Mayor Bill de Blasio to do more. NYC Transit's interim president, Sarah Feinberg, accused the Democratic mayor Friday of "negligence on the issue."

"Enough is enough. The mayor is risking New York’s recovery every time he lets these incidents go by without meaningful action," Feinberg, whose agency doesn't report to de Blasio, said in a statement.

De Blasio spokesman Bill Neidhardt accused the MTA of finger-pointing and urged it to "get with the program."

"We’re going to keep putting massive resources into this fight to keep our subways safe," he said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.