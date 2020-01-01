3 more ibuprofen oral suspension drops added to nationwide retail recall, company announces

Three ibuprofen oral suspension drops have been added to a nationwide retail recall, according to a company announcement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Tris Pharma, Inc., headquartered in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, announced that it is expanding the scope of its November 2018 recall by adding three additional lots of Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 mL, to the retail (pharmacy) level.

Some units from these batches have been found to have higher levels of ibuprofen concentration, the company announced.

Tris Pharma, Inc., headquartered in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, announced that it is expanding the scope of its November 2018 recall by adding three additional lots of Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 mL, to the retail (pharmac Expand

“Infants already susceptible to the adverse effects of ibuprofen may be at a slightly higher risk if they receive medication from an impacted bottle. There is a remote probability that infants, who may be more susceptible to a higher potency level of drug, may be more vulnerable to permanent NSAID (Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs)-associated renal injury,” the announcement said.

Some units from these six lots have been found to contain ibuprofen as high as 10% above the specified limit, according to the company. Studies have shown that safety issues or toxicity is generally accepted to be a concern in infants at doses in excess of 700% of the recommended dose.

To date, no serious adverse events have been reported related to this recall, the announcement said.

Advertisement

The product is used as a pain reliever/fever reducer and is packaged in 0.5 oz. and 1 oz. bottles.

This voluntarily recall includes the six lots listed here.

Tris Pharma, Inc. said it has notified its customers by urgent recall notice and has arranged for the return of recalled products from retailers and distributors.

“Consumers, who may be concerned, should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product,” the announcement said.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can also contact Tris Customer Service.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.