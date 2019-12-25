3 dead, 3 injured after Christmas Eve crash in Leesburg

article

Two people were killed and four were left injured after a crash on Christmas Eve in Leesburg.

According to the Leesburg Police Department, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night at the intersection of State Road 44 and Dozier Court.

Christopher Smith, 44, and his passenger, Jessica Smith, 35, both died at the scene after police say their Toyota collided with a pickup truck. Police say Smith was attempting to make a left turn onto Dozier Court at the same time that Zachery Waldo, 33, was driving through the intersection in his 2019 black Ram pickup.

"The front of the Ram pickup collided with the right side of the Toyota within the intersection. It is unknown at this time which driver had the green light for right-of-way," police said.

Waldo and his passenger, 33-year-old Kevin Cunningham, were taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Two juvenile passengers who were riding with the Smith's were taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital. One of them, a 13-year-old girl, has since died.

The crash remains under investigation.

Advertisement

What other people are reading right now:

Deltona man shoots sister, is then fatally shot by deputies, sheriff's office says

Soldier home for the holidays and his 1-year-old son killed in head-on collision

25 states raising the minimum wage come Jan. 1, 2020

Trump signs bill giving military members largest pay increase in a decade