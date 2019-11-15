2019 Orange County Mayor’s Toy Drive

article

Help FOX 35 make sure that every child in Central Florida has a happy holiday this year by supporting the Orange County Mayor’s Toy Drive. You can donate new, unwrapped toys to the less fortunate in our community.

The event is aimed at helping to bring joy to children and families in need across Central Florida this holiday season. Please join us in supporting this great cause. To find a collection site near you, please CLICK HERE.

"These are children in this community who primarily come from single-parent households or low-income households who are struggling," Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings told FOX 35.

You can donate an unwrapped toy or gift for children ages 18 and under at any one of drop-off locations listed below. Donations will benefit several Orange County youth and family agencies.

"We anticipate that between our employees and the community we will collect over 4,000 toys," Mayor Demings said. "Primarily we want them for the ages of 0 to 2 and then teenagers. They seem to be the most difficult group to get toys for."

Somes suggested toys to donate include: Books; Basketballs; Soccer balls; Model cars; Trucks; Sporting equipment; Craft kits; Junior board games; Dolls; Barbie sets; Legos; Tonka toys; Action figures and sets; Skateboards; Helmets; Tea sets

No gift cards or cash, please.

Advertisement

More than 39,200 toys have been distributed to local children since the toy drive began in 2011. In 2018, Orange County employees and local residents generously donated more than 4,200 toys. The donation deadline is December 10. Drop-off locations are listed below: