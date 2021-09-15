20 to 30 cats feared dead after fire at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

Officials say dozens of cats are believed to be dead after a massive fire broke out at the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando facility off of Conroy Rd.on Wednesday evening. The fire is believed to have started around 10:30 p.m. near the cat room.

Firefighters said the blaze had consumed 20% of the property at 2727 Conroy Rd, and flames "were through the roof."

"If you run a shelter, this is literally your worst nightmare," said a visibly shaken Stephen Bardy, the executive director of The Pet Alliance during an early morning news conference, "to see your building on fire and know that there are animals in there that you're charged to care for and you can't go in."

It was not immediately known how the fire started.

About 150 animals are in the care of foster families and were not in the building. According to Bardy, many small kittens were part of the animals in foster care.

Officials say 20 to 30 cats are believed to be dead in the fire. They say all of the dogs made it out.

Officials said the animals that were rescued – believed to be mostly dogs and cats – were transferred to the Orange County Animal Rescue facility. A veterinarian with the Pet Alliance spay and neuter clinic performed triage.

Dozens of firefighters responded to the blaze, which they fought to contain well past midnight.

"I'm grateful that the firefighters have put their lives at risk to help save as many as they could," Bardy added.

While the cause is not yet known, Bardy said it appears that the fire started in the front clinic of the front building.

Several dogs and cats will be relocated to the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando's Sanford facility in the coming days.

Bardy said more information will be released on Thursday, including how the public might be of assistance.

Founded in 1937, The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando is one of the region’s oldest and largest animal welfare agencies. It serves Orange, Seminole, Osceola, and parts of Brevard, Lake, and Volusia counties.

