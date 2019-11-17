2-year-old girl shot in leg inside Daytona Beach apartment, police say

article

A child is in the hospital after he was shot in the leg in Daytona Beach.

The incident happened before 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Dispatchers received a call about someone shot inside an apartment on Jean Street.

First responders say they found a 2-year-old girl shot in the leg.

However, they said the injury did not appear to be life-threatening.

Officials say the child was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center for treatment before she was transferred to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital in Orlando.

Investigators say they believe the bullet was fired from inside the apartment and that the incident does not appear to be random.

Officials say no decision has been made on whether anyone will face charges.

Officers say no one is in custody at the moment.