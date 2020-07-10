2-year-old Florida K-9 dies after suffering heart attack

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their K-9 officers.

K-9 Fritz had a heart attack over the weekend while he was at home with his family over the weekend, according to officials. He was just two-years-old.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Deputy Bruce who was the human handler, partner, and friend to K9 Fritz and the entire K9 Unit,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

MORE NEWS: K-9 Zeno passes away after serving Daytona Beach community for over 7 years, police say



K9 Fritz joined the sheriff’s office in October of 2018. The Dutch Shepherd was a dual-purpose K-9, trained in drug detection and criminal apprehension. He and Deputy Bruce made numerous arrests for crimes including drugs, guns, burglaries, and robberies.

The sheriff’s office said when Fritz wasn’t working, he loved to play with his kong and hang out with the Bruce family.



“Thank you for your service to Hillsborough County, K9 Fritz. Rest in peace. From all of us here at HCSO, good boy, Fritz. Good Boy.”